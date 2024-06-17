Kremlin to continue cooperation with friendly signatories to communique from Ukraine forum

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. The fact that a number of friendly nations signed the communique from the "peace summit" in Switzerland will not tarnish Russia’s relations with them, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"No, it won’t. We will naturally take into account these countries’ position. That matters to us. We will continue making our arguments clear," he told reporters as he commented on the fact that Hungary, Turkey and Serbia had supported the declaration at the peace conference in Switzerland.

Swiss President Viola Amherd said that the conference held at the Burgenstock resort on June 15-16 had revealed differences in viewpoints and that her country was ready to organize another summit.

The final communique from the forum was supported by 78 out of 91 participating countries. Armenia, Bahrain, Brazil, Colombia, the Holy See, India, Indonesia, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Thailand, and the United Arab Emirates refused to sign the document. The list of signatories includes EU countries, Georgia, Japan, Moldova, Serbia, Switzerland, Turkey, and the United States.

Reaching peace requires the involvement of and dialogue between all parties, the document said.