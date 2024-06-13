Moscow prioritizes boosting ties with Ashgabat — Russian envoy

ASHGABAT, June 13. /TASS/. Russia sees strengthening relations with Turkmenistan as very important, Russian Ambassador to Ashgabat Ivan Volynkin said.

"Moscow attaches great importance to strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation with Ashgabat. <...> We certainly appreciate the tradition of trust between Moscow and Ashgabat based on mutual respect and equal rights. <...> Russia and Turkmenistan have common moral ideals, and our bilateral relations are developing within the strategic partnership. I am confident that things will continue in this way, as the strengthening of friendly ties meets the fundamental interests of both states and is aimed at ensuring the prosperity of our peoples, as well as stability and security in Central Asia, the Caspian region and the world as a whole," the ambassador wrote in his article on the occasion of Russia Day, published in the Neutral Turkmenistan official newspaper.

Volynkin noted that Russia and Turkmenistan have similar moral values, which prioritize family, love for children, respecting one’s elders, honoring past generations and being loyal to your country. "These principles are obvious and inviolable for us. Adherence to traditional patterns, common history, and consideration of each other's interests have become the foundation for strategic cooperation between Russia and Turkmenistan. This approach is recorded in the 2017 treaty and reaffirmed by the declaration on deepening strategic partnership of 2022," the head of the diplomatic mission wrote.

The ambassador added that Russia lauds Turkmenistan's neutrality. "This path reflects a conscious choice on the part of a sovereign state. To remain truly neutral in the modern world along its dividing lines, first of all, resilience and character are important," Volynkin concluded.