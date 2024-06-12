Country’s tasks can only be solved together — Putin

MOSCOW, June 12. /TASS/. Formidable challenges faced by Russia can only be tackled in a concerted effort, President Vladimir Putin said at the award ceremony for Heroes of Labor and laureates of state award for 2023.

"It is possible to solve the major tasks our country is facing only together, only in a concerted way," the head of state noted. "The personal example of gifted, smart and successful people ready to endeavor for the common benefit is playing a great role in this regard," the President said.

The head of state wished new successes to Heroes or Labor and state award laureates.