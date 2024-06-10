Russia hopes President of Brazil will attend BRICS summit in Kazan — Lavrov

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, June 10. /TASS/. During negotiations with his Brazilian counterpart Mauro Vieira Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed hope that the President of the Republic Lula da Silva will attend the BRICS summit in Kazan in October 2024.

"We hope that President Lula da Silva will attend the BRICS summit in Kazan," Lavrov said.

The negotiations took place on the sidelines of a meeting of the heads of the foreign ministries of the association countries in Nizhny Novgorod.

The Russian top diplomat noted that Moscow is satisfied with the development of bilateral relations with Brasilia.

Vieira, for his part, thanked the Russian Foreign Minister for the warm welcome and added that he had heard "very good things" about Nizhny Novgorod. He also congratulated the Russian side on Russia Day celebrated on June 12.