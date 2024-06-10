Russia, South Africa to retain stable friendly relations after elections — Lavrov

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, June 10. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed confidence that Moscow and Pretoria will keep sustainable friendly relations after the parliamentary elections in South Africa during talks with his South African counterpart Naledi Pandor.

The meeting is taking place on the sidelines of the BRICS foreign ministers' meeting in Nizhny Novgorod.

"We pay great attention to the development of our partnership. Regular contacts between the presidents have built a very strong foundation for our relations," Lavrov noted, opening the talks. "We are confident that we will further continue our friendly stable relations after the elections to the South African parliament. This continuity has already been confirmed by our South African friends. And we look forward to further achievements in our relations," the minister added.

South Africa's ruling African National Congress (ANC) party won 159 out of 400 seats in the National Assembly (lower house of parliament) in the May 29 elections, falling short of a parliamentary majority. The ANC is followed by the white minority-based Democratic Alliance party with 87 seats, former South African President Jacob Zuma's uMkhonto weSizwe with 58 seats, and Julius Malema's left-wing Economic Freedom Fighters party with 39 seats.

For her part, Pandor noted the role of Russia and its people in establishing freedom in the republic. "We associate Russia with the freedom that South Africa has," she noted.

She also highlighted the success of Russia's BRICS chairmanship, which it took over from South Africa. "The meetings that were held turned out to be very successful. Russia is doing very well as chair," Pandor emphasized.