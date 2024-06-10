MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops no longer evacuate their wounded from the battlefield near Chasovoy Yar in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Igor Kimakovsky, and adviser to the DPR head, said, citing aerial survey data.

"The enemy lost up to one thousand men in Chasovoy Yar in recent days alone. These were huge losses. They don’t even evacuate their wounded," he told Russia's Channel One TV channel.

According to Kimakovsky, Russia forces have reached serious success in the city of Chasovoy Yar.

He told TASS earlier that Ukrainian troops sustained losses while trying to hold the city’s eastern neighborhoods. Most of this territory is already controlled by Russian forces.