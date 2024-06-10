Majority in European Parliament to be pro-European, pro-Ukrainian — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. The results of the elections to the European Parliament (EP) show that a majority will be pro-European and pro-Ukrainian, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told the media.

"The odds are, there will be a pro-European and pro-Ukrainian majority. We see that. However, the future composition of the European Parliament is yet to be analyzed," he remarked when asked about the outcome of the EP elections and victory of the European People's Party, of which the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen is a member.

Elections to the 2024-2029 EP were held in all EU countries from June 6 to 9. The voting was conducted according to the national laws of each country: the Netherlands voted on June 6, Ireland and the Czech Republic - on June 7, Italy, Latvia, Malta, Slovakia - on June 8, and most countries of the community - on June 9.

On June 9, French President Emmanuel Macron decided to dissolve the National Assembly (lower house of parliament) and call early elections. Last time the lower house of parliament was dissolved by President Jacques Chirac in 1997.