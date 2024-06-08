Putin sends strong message on nuclear arms to Europe — expert

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent an important message to European countries that the US is unlikely to use its strategic nuclear weapons in the event of Russia’s retaliatory strikes on Europe, Dmitry Suslov, deputy director of the Center for Comprehensive European and International Studies at the Higher School of Economics (HSE University), told TASS.

"And this is definitely for sure, here the president is absolutely right that in this situation, the US is unlikely to unleash a global nuclear war against Russia and sacrifice itself to defend Europe," the expert said.