Putin convinced that Iran’s new leadership to continue cooperation with Russia

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is convinced that the new leadership of Iran will continue late president Ebrahim Raisi’s political course towards cooperation with Russia.

"We hope that everything created by President Raisi in Russian-Iranian relations will continue," Putin said at a meeting with heads of international news agencies organized by TASS.

On May 19, a helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi crashed in Iran’s Eastern Azerbaijan Province. Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, East Azerbaijan Province Governor Malek Rahmati, Tabriz's Friday Prayer Imam Seyyed Mohammad-Ali Al-Hashem and the chief of the presidential guard were also onboard the helicopter. All five passengers and three crew were killed in the crash.

A commission has been created to investigate the causes of the disaster. First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber became the acting President of Iran. A snap presidential election is called for June 28.