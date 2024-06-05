Islamic State’s crimes have no statute of limitations — Russia’s UN mission

UNITED NATIONS, June 5. /TASS/. Crimes committed by the terrorist group Islamic State (banned in Russia) have no statute of limitations and all those involved in them must be punished, Russia's Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Maria Zabolotskaya has said.

"The Russian delegation is certain that international crimes committed by the Islamic State have no statute of limitations and all those who were involved in them should be punished in the Iraqi national judicial system," she said at the UN Security Council’s meeting devoted to the work of the UN Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for Crimes Committed by the Islamic State (UNITAD).

Zabolotskaya said the group's current leadership, before its term expires this year, "should maximize its efforts to help jump-start the Iraqi judicial processes."

"We expect that this key task will be accomplished during the time left before the end of UNITAD, that is, until September 17, 2024," she said.