Energy cooperation with Russia is priority for Burkina Faso — country’s Foreign Minister

OUAGADOUGOU /Burkina Faso/, June 5. /TASS/. Cooperation with Russia in the energy sector is a priority for Burkina Faso, the African country’s Foreign Minister Karamoko Jean-Marie Traore said at a press conference after negotiations with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

"I believe that this (the presence of ministers from Burkina Faso at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum - TASS) is already a good start, the energy sector is our priority. Representatives of our national energy agency are also included in the delegation. I think this cooperation and the fact that our ministers are now present at this forum is a positive factor that will allow us to further develop infrastructure in this direction," Traore said.

Lavrov made his first visit to the Burkinabe capital Ouagadougou on June 4 as part of his African tour. Before that, he visited Guinea and the Republic of the Congo, where he held negotiations with the leadership of those countries on issues of both economic and military-technical cooperation.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is held on June 5-8. This year’s theme will be "The Formation of New Areas of Growth as the Cornerstone of a Multipolar World." Scheduled events include meetings for small and medium-sized businesses, creative industries, the SPIEF Youth Day, as well as the Drug Security, SPIEF Academy and SPIEF Junior forums. SPIEF is organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is the information partner of the event.