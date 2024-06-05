Lavrov holds talks with president of Burkina Faso

OUAGADOUGOU /Burkina Faso/, June 5. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held negotiations with the interim leader of Burkina Faso, Ibrahim Traore, in Ouagadougou, a TASS correspondent reports.

The meeting was private. Lavrov arrived in Ouagadougou yesterday morning, his first-ever visit there. Lavrov also visited the Republic of Guinea and the Republic of the Congo as part of his African tour.

The capital warmly welcomed the guests. The walls leading to the presidential palace are painted with graffiti; one of them captures the meeting between the leaders of Russia and Burkina Faso on the sidelines of the Russia - Africa summit in St. Petersburg. The nearby image depicts Hero of Russia Magomed Nurbagandov. His catchphrase "Work, brothers!" is translated into French and written there. Russian flags were also spotted in the city.