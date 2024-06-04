Claudia Sheinbaum thanks Putin for congratulations over victory in Mexican elections

MEXICO, June 4. /TASS/. Mexican President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum expressed gratitude to Russian President Vladimir Putin for sending congratulations on her victory in Sunday’s election.

"We thank the government of the Russian Federation, headed by President Vladimir Putin, for its congratulations," she said on X.

In a telegram to Sheinbaum, Putin had praised Mexico as a traditionally friendly Russian partner in Latin America. He said he expected steps by the new Mexican president will help develop constructive cooperation between the countries.

Mexico held general elections on June 2. According to the National Electoral Institute of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum, the presidential candidate from the pro-government coalition Let's Keep Making History, or Sigamos Haciendo Historia, had a strong lead with 59.2% of the vote after more than 93% of ballots were counted.