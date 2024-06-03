Kiev troops shell eight districts in Belgorod Region in past day, killing one, injuring 13

BELGOROD, June 3. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have shelled localities in eight districts of the Belgorod Region over the past 24 hours, killing one person and injuring 13 others, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel.

"A munition detonated in the Korocha district, as a result of which one person was killed and three were injured. <...> Nine people received various injuries in two shelling attacks; five of them were hospitalized. One of the injured persons, a woman wounded in the village of Voznesenovka, is in grave condition. She is currently in intensive care, on artificial lung ventilation," Gladkov wrote.

He also reported that one civilian received moderate injuries in the Graivoron district. Twelve munitions were fired at that area in two shelling attacks, 10 kamikaze drones were launched and seven explosive devices were dropped on it.

Residential houses, outbuildings, cars, power lines, a gas station, stores, commercial enterprises, agricultural hardware and a cell phone tower were damaged as a result of attacks on the borderline Belgorod Region by Ukrainian troops in the past day.