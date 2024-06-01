MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. The Kiev regime suits the United States and the West as an instrument in their fight against Russia, so they forgive Ukraine much, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with a federal project.

"Hypocrisy and connivance with their acolytes (the Kiev regime - TASS), forgiving them much, including these blatant actions to introduce the Nazi ideology in theory and practice, have become common only because these people suit the West and the United States as a tool in their fight against the Russian Federation," Lavrov said.