Russia, India discuss situation in Ukraine, South Caucasus

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin and Indian Ambassador to Russia Vinay Kumar have discussed the Ukrainian crisis and the situation in the South Caucasus area.

"The sides exchanged views on a number of topical international issues of mutual interest, including the Ukrainian crisis and the situation in South Caucasus," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It added that the conversation was held in a traditionally friendly manner.

The meeting was held at the Indian side's request.