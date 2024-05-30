Lavrov plans to participate in SPIEF to meet with foreign partners

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will participate in the work of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), and a number of meetings with foreign partners are planned on the sidelines of the forum, official spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will be represented by Sergey Lavrov. A series of contacts with foreign partners are planned," Zakharova said.

The theme of this year's forum is "The Formation of New Areas of Growth as the Cornerstone of a Multipolar World," she added.

The diplomat noted that this topic is a natural extension of last year's conversation. "In this context, the ability of states to respond adequately to the complex challenges of our time, equal constructive dialogue, civilized interaction and, of course, shared responsibility for the future of the world and all people come to the fore," the diplomat said.

According to her, Oman and Bolivia are guest countries at SPIEF this year. "The event will be attended by a number of state leaders, vice-presidents, prime ministers, as well as industry ministers, public and political figures, heads of legislative authorities, international organizations, leading companies, representatives of business, expert and scientific-academic circles," she said, adding, "In total, delegates from over 130 countries are anticipated to attend, with 12,000 people already registered. Russian President Vladimir Putin will traditionally open the plenary session with a speech.".