Kremlin sees no risks for tourists traveling to southern Russia amid Ukrainian attacks

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. The Kremlin currently sees no risks for tourists going to southern Russia’s Krasnodar Region amid Ukrainian shelling, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a news briefing.

"There has been quite a heavy tourist flow," Peskov said. "We currently do not see any risks," he concluded.

Over the past month, Ukrainian troops have been attacking facilities in the Krasnodar Region, too. On Thursday, the debris of a Ukrainian drone fell on a transformer station near the village of Volna, and civilian infrastructure in Tuapse and Novorossiysk was attacked on May 17 and the early hours of May 19, respectively.