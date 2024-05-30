Russian MP says Kiev sought to intimidate Crimean residents by targeting Kerch

SIMFEROPOL, May 30. /TASS/. Ukraine sought to spook Crimean residents when it attempted to attack facilities in Kerch in the eastern part of the Russian peninsula, Mikhail Sheremet, a State Duma deputy representing the region, told TASS.

Crimean Transport Minister Nikolay Lukashenko said that a ferry was damaged by fragments of downed missiles as Ukrainian forces attempted to attack infrastructure in the Crimean port city of Kerch last night. There were no casualties though. The ferry service will be restored as soon as the damage is assessed.

"This is yet further proof of how terrorist the Kiev regime and its nefarious methods inspired by the West to intimidate the civilian population during the hostilities are," said the lawmaker who sits on the Duma Committee on Security and Corruption Control.

By taking such actions, he added, the Kiev regime prompts Russia to expand its buffer zone along its lands. "It’s been like that in Kharkov and it will be like that in Odessa and it will continue in this way until we ensure the safety of our citizens," he emphasized.