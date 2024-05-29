Russian troops destroy first French-made TRF1 howitzer in Ukraine operation

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Russian troops destroyed the first French-made TRF1 towed howitzer of the Ukrainian army over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

Russia’s Battlegroup West units gained better ground and inflicted casualties on six Ukrainian army and National Guard brigades in the Kupyansk area where the enemy lost roughly 400 troops over the past day, it specified.

In addition, "the Ukrainian army lost two tanks, 11 motor vehicles, a Polish-manufactured 155mm Krab self-propelled artillery system, a French-made 155mm TRF1 howitzer and two US-made 105mm M119 guns," the ministry said in a statement.

Ukrainian army loses 165 troops in Kharkov area over past day

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 165 troops and two combat vehicles in battles with Russian forces in the Kharkov area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units continued advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted casualties on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 82nd air assault, 3rd tank and 125th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Liptsy, Volchansk, Vilcha, Neskuchnoye and Malaya Danilovka in the Kharkov Region. In addition, they repulsed four counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 57th motorized infantry, 71st jaeger and 13th National Guard brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in the Kharkov direction over the past 24 hours amounted to 165 personnel, two infantry fighting vehicles, seven motor vehicles, a 152mm D-20 howitzer, a US-manufactured 155mm Paladin self-propelled artillery gun and two Bukovel-AD electronic warfare stations, it specified.

Russian forces also destroyed a Ukrainian ammunition depot, it said.

Russian troops strike six Ukrainian army brigades in Kupyansk area over past day

Russian troops advanced to better positions and inflicted casualties on six Ukrainian army brigades in the Kupyansk area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units took more advantageous positions and inflicted damage on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 14th, 30th, 77th and 116th mechanized, 13th and 31st National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Sinkovka in the Kharkov Region, Novosyolovskoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Grigorovka and Serebryanka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repelled two counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 43rd mechanized brigade and 3rd border guard squad. The Ukrainian army lost as many as 400 personnel," the ministry said.

Russian troops improve frontline positions in Donetsk area over past day

Russian troops improved their frontline positions and inflicted casualties on personnel and military hardware of three Ukrainian brigades in the Donetsk area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Southern Battlegroup units improved their forward edge positions and inflicted damage on personnel and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 79th air assault, 28th and 41st mechanized brigades in areas near the settlements of Yelizovetovka, Konstantinovka and Chasov Yar in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

Russian troops repulse Ukrainian counterattack in Donetsk area over past day

Russian troops repulsed a Ukrainian army counterattack in the Donetsk area over the past day, the ministry reported.

Russia’s Battlegroup South units "repulsed a counterattack by the [Ukrainian army’s] 114th territorial defense brigade," the ministry said.

Ukrainian army loses 245 troops in Donetsk area over past day

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 245 troops and six ammunition depots in battles with Russian forces in the Donetsk area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"The enemy lost as many as 245 personnel, two tanks, two motor vehicles, a 152mm Giatsint gun and a 122mm D-30 howitzer. Over the past 24 hours, six ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian troops improve tactical position in Avdeyevka area over past day

Russian troops improved their tactical position and repelled five Ukrainian army counterattacks in the Avdeyevka area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their tactical position in active operations and inflicted damage on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 47th mechanized, 59th and 100th motorized infantry brigades in areas near the settlements of Yevgenovka, Novoaleksandrovka and Selidovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repelled five counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 24th mechanized, 144th, 143rd and 142nd infantry and 25th airborne brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in the Avdeyevka direction over the past 24 hours amounted to 335 personnel, three pickup trucks, a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer, a 152mm Msta-B howitzer, a 152mm D-20 howitzer and four 122mm D-30 howitzers, it specified.

Russian troops gain better ground in south Donetsk area over past day

Russian troops took better positions and inflicted casualties on two Ukrainian army brigades in the south Donetsk area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units took better positions and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 58th motorized infantry and 128th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Urozhainoye and Storozhevoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

Russian troops repulse Ukrainian counterattack in south Donetsk area over past day

Russian troops repulsed a Ukrainian army counterattack in the south Donetsk area over the past day, the ministry reported.

Russia’s Battlegroup East "repelled a counterattack by an assault group of the Ukrainian army’s 72nd mechanized brigade," the ministry said.

Kiev loses 125 troops in south Donetsk area over past day

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 125 troops in battles with Russian forces in the south Donetsk area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"The enemy’s losses amounted to 125 personnel, a tank, two armored combat vehicles and six motor vehicles," the ministry said.

Russian forces strike two Ukrainian army brigades in Kherson area over past day

Russian forces inflicted casualties on two Ukrainian army brigades in the Kherson area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 128th mountain assault and 35th marine infantry brigades in areas near the settlements of Kamenskoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Tyaginka and Chervony Mayak in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in the Kherson direction over the past 24 hours amounted to 35 personnel, four motor vehicles and a 122mm D-30 howitzer, it specified.

In addition, Russian troops destroyed a Ukrainian missile/artillery armament depot, it said.

Russian troops hammer Ukrainian army, equipment in 118 areas over past day

Russian troops inflicted casualties on Ukrainian manpower and military hardware in 118 areas over the past day, the ministry reported.

"During the last 24-hour period, operational/tactical aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces destroyed a naval drone warehouse, aviation equipment, a depot storing fuel for Ukrainian military hardware, a workshop for the assembly of unmanned aerial vehicles and struck massed enemy manpower and military equipment in 118 areas," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses down Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet, 31 UAVs over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down a Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet and 31 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down a Ukrainian Air Force MiG-29 plane. During the last 24-hour period, they destroyed 31 unmanned aerial vehicles, two US-made HARM anti-radar missiles, two French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs and nine Grad and Olkha rockets," the ministry said.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 605 Ukrainian warplanes, 274 helicopters, 24,770 unmanned aerial vehicles, 524 surface-to-air missile systems, 16,191 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,322 multiple rocket launchers, 9,930 field artillery guns and mortars and 22,093 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.