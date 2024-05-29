Russian troops destroy 20 Ukrainian UAVs in Kherson area over past day

GENICHESK, May 29. /TASS/. Russian troops destroyed 20 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and two boats in the Kherson area over the past day, Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo said on Wednesday.

"Battlegroup Dnepr fighters were engaged in active defense of the left bank of the Dnieper River, delivering strikes against the enemy on the opposite bank and successfully fighting off enemy drones. The Ukrainian armed formations lost two boats and 20 drones," the governor wrote on his Telegram channel.

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on May 28 that Russian troops had inflicted casualties on the Ukrainian army near the settlement of Tyaginka in the Kherson Region. The Ukrainian army’s losses amounted to 45 personnel, four motor vehicles and a 122mm D-30 howitzer, it specified.