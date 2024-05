MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have redeployed reserves from Donetsk to Kharkov, advisor to the head of the Donetsk People's Republic Yan Gagin said.

"In order to try to hold Volchansk, the enemy has redeployed [reserves] from other areas: Donetsk, Chasov Yar, Kherson and Zaporozhye," the military expert said.

He added that the Ukrainian military also moved dozens of units of military equipment from Donetsk to Kharkov.