MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. The term of Vladimir Zelensky’s presidency has expired, he has seized power and committed a state crime, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said.

"Zelensky is an outlaw. There is a power crisis in Ukraine. President Zelensky's term is over. <...> The Ukrainian constitution says that it is impossible to extend the presidential powers except through elections. Anything else is a state crime. This is exactly what Zelensky has committed," the lawmaker pointed out in his Telegram channel.

He recalled that according to the Ukrainian constitution, the Verkhovna Rada speaker is supposed to perform the duties of the Ukrainian president until the election and inauguration of the new leader. "But its Speaker [Ruslan] Stefanchuk yesterday refused to perform the new duties and declared that former president Zelensky should continue to perform them. This contradicts the Ukrainian constitution and is a power grab," Volodin said.