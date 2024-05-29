US signaling readiness to completely destroy global economic ties — Russian envoy

WASHINGTON, May 29. /TASS/. The US administration is ready to completely destroy global economic ties, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said, commenting on the White House’s statements about a potential trade embargo against Moscow.

"Washington has nothing to be proud of, when issuing such statements. In essence, America is publicly signaling its readiness to completely destroy established global economic ties. Just think about the words of the White House officials, that since February 2022 the US has introduced more than 4,500 restrictions against individuals and legal entities around the world," he pointed out.

According to Antonov, "not only large corporations, but also small and medium-sized enterprises and national economies of developing countries suffer from such fragmentation, promoted by the United States." "Moreover, local authorities provoke Russia and other countries to retaliate, thereby further fueling the potential for conflict in global commerce. Not to mention the further aggravation of the already deplorable situation in the Russian-US dialogue," he said.

"Washington and its satellites will lose more from the restrictions. Although few people here think about the economic interests of Europe," Antonov added.

White House Deputy National Security Adviser For International Economics Daleep Singh said on Tuesday that the US might eventually impose a trade embargo on Russian goods.