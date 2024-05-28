No prospects for renewing Russia-Ukraine cultural dialogue — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. The possibility of resuming constructive interaction between Russia and Ukraine, including in the field of culture, is not expected, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said at a State Duma plenary session where the bill on denouncing the Russian-Ukrainian intergovernmental agreement on cultural centers was being considered.

"It is now obvious that, given the unrelenting anti-Russian line pursued by the Ukrainian authorities, it is impossible to discuss any prospects for resuming constructive cooperation with the current Kiev regime, including in the humanitarian and cultural field," the deputy minister said. "In case of a hypothetical reset of the cultural cooperation dialogue, it would be necessary to conclude another document that would take into account the new realities," Galuzin said, referring to the intergovernmental agreement.

The Russian deputy foreign minister stressed that under the current circumstances it would be reasonable to terminate the Russian-Ukrainian agreement on cultural centers as a non-working and irrelevant document.