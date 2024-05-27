Russian oil, gas supplies to support Uzbekistan’s economy — Putin

TASHKENT, May 27. /TASS/. Russia is a reliable supplier of hydrocarbons to Uzbekistan, President Vladimir Putin said after talks with his Uzbekistan’s counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The energy sector is "the strategic direction," Putin noted. "Our country is supplying the Uzbekistan’s economy with the hydrocarbon fuel reliably and on beneficial terms, thereby contributing to stable functioning of energy intensive sectors - agriculture, and public utilities," the Russian leader said.

Daily gas supplies to Uzbekistan are up to 9 mln cubic meters at present. Oil pumping from Russia totaled 154,300 metric tons in 2023.