Putin says Russian-Uzbek talks 'constructive'

TASHKENT, May 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that his negotiations in Uzbekistan were fruitful, he said after the talks.

"Today's talks were held in a constructive manner and were, indeed, very useful. We considered almost all topical issues of Russian-Uzbek cooperation in the political, economic, cultural and humanitarian areas," the Russian leader said.

Putin thanked Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev for for inviting him to come to the country on a state visit. "Even during this period of time when we were going through some changes [related to the elections, inauguration and the renewal of the Russian cabinet], our partnership has not stopped, thanks to the level of our relations," Putin stated, noting that the interaction between the two countries has continued to develop dynamically and progressively.

The Russian leader specified that during the talks, a plan for further bilateral cooperation was laid out. He noted that a number of intergovernmental agreements and commercial contracts were signed during the visit, many of which are aimed at boosting cooperation in the economic field.