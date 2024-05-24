Federation Council delegation concludes visit to North Korea — Russian embassy

SEOUL, May 24. /TASS/. A delegation of the Federation Council headed by member of the Foreign Affairs Committee Grigory Rapota has completed a six-day visit to North Korea, the Russian embassy in Pyongyang reported.

On May 24, the delegation of the group responsible for cooperation between the Federation Council and the North Korean Supreme People's Assembly departed for Russia. "Saying goodbye from the airport, the head of the Russian delegation, Grigory Rapota, said as he thanked the Korean colleagues for their fruitful work and warm welcome. He noted that he was waiting for his new North Korean friends in Moscow next time," the embassy said on its Telegram channel.

Russian Ambassador to Pyongyang Alexander Matsegora and Сhairman of the DPRK-Russia Friendship Parliamentary Group Ri Chol saw them off at the airport.

On May 23, members of the delegation talked to the Chairman of the North Korean Supreme People's Assembly Pak In-chol. The Russians visited a number of sights in Pyongyang, including a memorial complex dedicated to the victory in the Great Fatherland Liberation War (in the Korean War of 1950-1953). They also toured the Juche Tower and a local Orthodox church.