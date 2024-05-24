Russia, Sudan talk settlement of crisis in republic — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Special Envoy for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Sudanese Ambassador to Moscow Mohammed Sirraj sat down to discuss how to achieve peace in Sudan, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"During the conversation the parties discussed the situation in Sudan, including the problem of resolving the military-political crisis in the interests of ensuring the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the republic," the ministry pointed out.

The ministry also noted that the sides discussed "topical aspects of the traditionally friendly Russian-Sudanese ties with a focus on maintaining an active political dialogue." The ministry added that Bogdanov received the Sudanese ambassador at his request.