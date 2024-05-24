No unresolved issues between Russia, Belarus — Putin

MINSK, May 24. /TASS/. There are no unresolved issues between Moscow and Minsk, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during talks with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko.

"My colleagues and I held a meeting yesterday before coming here and I heard a report on certain areas of development. In my view, there are basically no unresolved issues, which is what I get from reports," Putin pointed out.

The Russian leader added that if necessary, some things would be agreed on during the current negotiations.

Putin arrived in Minsk on Thursday night. He held a brief meeting with the Belarusian president at the airport, where security issues were discussed. Friday is the main day of the visit; the parties are expected to address economic cooperation.