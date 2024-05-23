West has no weapon capable of reversing situation in Ukraine — Russian diplomat

VIENNA, May 24. /TASS/. None of the weapons in Western arsenals can help Ukraine drastically change the situation on the ground, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Maxim Buyakevich said.

"Kiev’s sponsors have no weapons capable of drastically changing the situation on the ground. Decisions to send more batch of already combat-tested weapons will only protract the military confrontation, causing more deaths and destruction," he said at the organization's Permanent Council meeting.

Earlier, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin pledged that the US will maintain regular deliveries of US weapons and military equipment to Ukraine.

In late April, US President Joe Biden signed a bill passed by the US Congress to resume arms deliveries to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan. The package was worth $95 billion. It includes $61 billion for Ukraine. Immediately after the head of state signed these bills, the Pentagon announced that it would send Ukraine arms and equipment worth $1 billion. Washington then allocated Kiev the next batch of weapons worth $400 million.