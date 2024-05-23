Putin, King of Bahrain call for de-escalation in Israeli-Palestinian conflict zone

DUBAI, May 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa have stressed the need for de-escalation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict zone during talks in Moscow, the Bahraini state news agency BNA reported.

According to the news agency, the situation in the Gaza Strip has become one of the main items on the agenda of the talks. In particular, the leaders of the two countries discussed international efforts to achieve a ceasefire in the Palestinian enclave, the release of Israeli hostages and the provision of humanitarian aid to the civilian population. The two sides advocated resolving the Palestinian-Israeli conflict through diplomatic means to achieve "a just, comprehensive and lasting peace in accordance with international resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative."

The news agency also said that the Bahraini king and the Russian president stressed that the UN Security Council should fulfill its responsibilities in resolving global conflicts. In this context, the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to the efforts needed to maintain international peace and security.

On May 22, the King of Bahrain arrived in Moscow for an official visit. On Thursday, Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa held talks with Vladimir Putin, which lasted for about two hours in various formats. Seven documents were signed as a result of the meeting.