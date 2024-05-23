Russian troops liberate Andreyevka community in Donetsk area over past day

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the community of Andreyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"Southern Battlegroup units liberated the settlement of Andreyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic as a result of active operations, improved their forward edge positions and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 57th mechanized, 105th and 118th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Konstantinovka, Razdolovka and Chasov Yar in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian troops inflict 365 casualties on Ukrainian army in Kharkov area over past day

Russian troops inflicted roughly 365 casualties on the Ukrainian army in the Kharkov area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units continued advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses. They inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 125th mechanized and 112th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Konstantinovka and Granov in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in the Kharkov direction over the past 24 hours amounted to 365 personnel, a tank and two armored combat vehicles, it specified.

In counterbattery fire, Russian troops destroyed a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer, a 152mm D-20 howitzer, two 122mm D-30 howitzers and a US-manufactured 105mm M119 artillery gun, it said.

Russian troops repulse two Ukrainian counterattacks in Kharkov area over past day

Russian troops repulsed two Ukrainian army counterattacks in the Kharkov area over the past day, the ministry reported.

Battlegroup North units "repulsed two counterattacks by enemy assault groups in areas near the settlements of Glubokoye and Volchansk in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

Russian troops take better positions in Kupyansk area over past day

Russian troops took better positions and repulsed four Ukrainian army counterattacks in the Kupyansk area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained more advantageous positions and inflicted damage on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 14th, 21st and 66th mechanized brigades in areas near the settlements of Nevskoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Ivanovka and Novosadovoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repulsed four counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Novovodyanoye and Belogorovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic and Grigorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses amounted to 320 personnel, two armored personnel carriers, including a US-made M113 vehicle, and two motor vehicles, it specified.

In counterbattery fire, Russian troops destroyed two 152mm Msta-B howitzers, a 152mm D-20 howitzer, a 122mm Gvozdika motorized artillery system, a 122mm D-30 howitzer and two 122mm Grad multiple rocket launchers, it said.

Kiev suffers over 490 casualties in Donetsk area over past day

The Ukrainian army suffered more than 490 casualties in battles with Russian forces in the Donetsk area over the past day, the ministry reported.

Russia’s Battlegroup South units improved their frontline positions and inflicted damage on manpower and military hardware of the Ukrainian army’s 57th mechanized, 105th and 118th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Konstantinovka, Razdolovka and Chasov Yar in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the ministry specified.

"The enemy’s losses amounted to over 490 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, four motor vehicles, a US-made 155mm M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery gun, a 152mm Giatsint-B gun, four 152mm D-20 howitzers and a UK-made 105mm L119 artillery gun," it said.

Russian troops improve tactical position in Avdeyevka area over past day

Russian troops improved their tactical position and inflicted casualties on two Ukrainian army brigades in the Avdeyevka area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their tactical position and inflicted damage on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 68th jaeger and 24th mechanized brigades near the settlements of Semyonovka and Novgorodskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

Russian troops repel five Ukrainian counterattacks in Avdeyevka area over past day

Russian troops repelled five Ukrainian army counterattacks in the Avdeyevka area over the past day, the ministry reported.

Battlegroup Center units "repelled five counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 71st jaeger, 47th and 110th mechanized brigades in areas near the settlements of Ocheretino, Solovyovo and Umanskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

Ukrainian army loses 405 troops in Avdeyevka area over past day

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 405 troops in battles with Russian forces in the Avdeyevka area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"The enemy’s losses amounted to 405 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, among them three US-made MaxxPro armored personnel carriers, and six motor vehicles," the ministry said.

In counterbattery fire, Russian troops destroyed a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer, a US-manufactured 155mm M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery gun, a 152mm Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, a 152mm D-20 howitzer, a 152mm Msta-B howitzer, two 122mm D-30 howitzers and two US-made 105mm M102 light towed howitzers, it specified.

Russian troops advance to better positions in south Donetsk area over past day

Russian troops moved to better positions and inflicted roughly 120 casualties on the Ukrainian army in the south Donetsk area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units gained more advantageous ground and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the 128th territorial defense brigade near the settlement of Makarovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in the south Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours amounted to 120 personnel, two infantry fighting vehicles, six motor vehicles, a UK-made 155mm FH70 howitzer, a 152mm Msta-B howitzer and a 122mm Gvozdika motorized artillery system, it specified.

Russian troops also destroyed a US-made AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery radar station, the ministry said.

Russian troops strike two Ukrainian army brigades in Kherson area over past day

Russian troops inflicted casualties on two Ukrainian army brigades in the Kherson area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 37th marine infantry and 65th mechanized brigades in areas near the settlements of Vesyoloye in the Kherson Region and Rabotino in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in the Kherson direction over the past 24 hours amounted to 40 personnel, two motor vehicles, a 152mm Msta-B howitzer, a 122mm Gvozdika motorized artillery system and a 122mm Grad multiple rocket launcher, it specified.

Russian forces pound Ukrainian troops, equipment in 112 areas over past day

Russian forces inflicted damage on Ukrainian manpower and military hardware in 112 areas over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces inflicted casualties on amassed enemy manpower and military equipment in 112 areas," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses destroy 53 Ukrainian UAVs, six ATACMS missiles over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 53 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), six ATACMS missiles, three Hammer smart bombs and 47 rockets of multiple launch rocket systems over the past day, the ministry reported.

"During the last 24-hour period, air defense capabilities shot down 53 unmanned aerial vehicles, six US-made ATACMS tactical missiles, three French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, four US-manufactured HARM anti-radiation missiles and 47 US-made HIMARS, Czech-made Vampire and also Olkha rockets," the ministry said.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 601 Ukrainian warplanes, 274 helicopters, 24,551 unmanned aerial vehicles, 523 surface-to-air missile systems, 16,134 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,310 multiple rocket launchers, 9,771 field artillery guns and mortars and 21,935 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.