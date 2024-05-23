Bolivian president to be main guest at SPIEF — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Bolivian President Luis Arce will be the main guest at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum this year, although work is still ongoing for other leaders to attend, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov said.

"I can say that as of this time it is definite that the president of Bolivia will come," he said. "Work on the issue of attendance by other leaders is still ongoing, but the president of Bolivia will definitely come and will be present at the main event, the plenary session."

The aide did not reveal who will moderate this year's panel discussion.

"The main people there will be our president and the president of Bolivia. And there will be a person who will help moderate the discussion," Ushakov said.