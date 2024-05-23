All UK politicians Russophobic, elections not to change relations with Moscow — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Moscow is not expecting any changes in its ties with London after snap parliamentary elections in the UK because all British political forces are inherently anti-Russia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

According to the Kremlin official, a change in relations between the two counties is unlikely. "Currently, it is practically impossible to see any forces with a sober-minded approach in the UK’s political landscape," he said.

"All political forces are steeped in utter Russophobia and a belligerent attitude to our country. So, in the context of our relations, the elections won’t change a thing," the spokesman added.

Peskov has described the UK elections as its "internal affair." "And we never meddle in the domestic affairs of other countries, including the UK. And we do not tolerate it when other countries do this, including the UK," he stressed.

Earlier, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced preterm elections to the UK Parliament, slated for July 4.