Putin is not in contact with Trump, Kremlin spokesman says

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is not in contact with former US President Donald Trump, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told the media.

He was commenting on a remark by Trump, who is seeking nomination as a candidate in the upcoming US presidential election, about the possibility of securing the release of Evan Gershkovich, accused of espionage in Russia.

"Naturally, Putin has no contacts with Donald Trump," Peskov pointed out.

He explained that Russia and the United States must communicate amid complete silence on the issue convicted citizens. Otherwise there will be no result.

"As for communication on the issue of persons in custody, convicts, we can state once again what we have repeatedly said, that these talks must be carried out in complete silence and in an absolutely covert manner," the Kremlin spokesman emphasized. "This is the only way to make them effective."

As Reuters reported, Trump wrote on social media that he would use his relationship with Putin to secure Gershkovich's release. The former US president had previously said that if re-elected, he would be able to secure Gershkovich's release.

Gershkovich, a correspondent for The Wall Street Journal, was arrested in Russia on espionage charges. According to the Federal Security Service’s public relations center, acting on an assignment of the US side, he was collecting secret information about the activities of one of Russia’s defense industry enterprises. The journalist was detained in Yekaterinburg at the end of March last year. Criminal proceedings were launched against him under Article 276 of the Criminal Code (espionage). Gershkovich faces up to 20 years in prison. He does not admit guilt.