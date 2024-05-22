Five-year-old boy wounded in Ukrainian shelling of Kherson Region to be treated in Crimea

GENICHESK, May 22. /TASS/. A five-year-old boy who was wounded in a Ukrainian shelling attack on the town of Alyoshki in the Kherson Region will receive specialized medical treatment in Crimea, the regional Health Ministry said.

As a result of a strike by a Ukrainian drone, the child sustained a mine-blast trauma.

"The little patient with head, hand and knee burns was taken to a hospital in Skadovsk. Doctors provided the child with all necessary medical aid. Today, the boy in moderately severe condition was taken to one of the medical facilities in Simferopol. The child is in stable condition, his life is not in danger," regional Health Minister Artysh Sat was cited as saying on the ministry’s Telegram channel.

Earlier, Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo said that the child was receiving all necessary medical aid at the Skadovsk hospital.