Kremlin considers it premature to talk about date of Putin’s state visit to Uzbekistan

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has not yet named the date of President Vladimir Putin's planned state visit to the Republic of Uzbekistan.

"We will inform you in the coming days," the Kremlin spokesman told reporters.

Russian President Vladimir Putin held phone talks with his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev on May 21. According to the Kremlin press service, the two leaders discussed Putin’s upcoming state visit to the Republic of Uzbekistan.

Putin has already made his first state visit — he visited China — after assuming the office of the Russian president for a new term of office on May 7. According to the diplomatic protocol, the state visit status is the highest class of foreign visits and it is rarely used. Usually, it implies a visit to two cities.