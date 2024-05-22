Ukrainian troops fire presumably six HIMARS rockets at downtown Lisichansk in LPR

LUGANSK, May 22. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops have presumably fired six HIMARS rockets at central parts of Lisichansk in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) damaging two nine-story apartment buildings, LPR head Leonid Pasechnik said.

"Ukrainian troops shelled downtown Lisichansk. Presumably, six US-made HIMARS rockets were fired at a residential block. Two nine-story buildings were significantly damaged," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Pasechnik said that first responders are working on site with medics providing all necessary aid to those injured.

Earlier, the emergency services told TASS that according to preliminary data, one person was killed and two were injured in the Ukrainian shelling attack on Lisichansk.