Moscow, Beijing to continue work on expansion of cooperation between EAEU, China

BEIJING, May 16. /TASS/. Russia and China will continue the work on expansion of cooperation between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and China, as well as on integration of the plans to develop the EAEU and the One Belt One Road initiative, according to a joint statement on deepening of partnership signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

"To continue the work to further develop cooperation between the Eurasian Economic Union and China as part of implementation of the agreement on trade and economic cooperation between the EAEU and its member states on one side and the People’s Republic of China on the other dated May 17, 2018, as well as to integrate the plans of developing the EAEU and the One Belt One Road initiative for deepening comprehensive cooperation and strengthening transport coherence in the Eurasian region," the statement reads.

Moreover, the sides agreed to continue trilateral interaction in accordance with principles laid down in the roadmap on development of cooperation between Russia, China and Mongolia in the midterm, as well as within implementation of the program to create an economic corridor between Russia, Mongolia and China.

The parties will continue the work on implementation of the agreement by heads of the two countries on parallel and coordinated development of the Big Eurasian partnership and the One Belt One Road initiative for creating conditions for stable sovereign social and economic development of Eurasian states.