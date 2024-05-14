Xi, Putin to discuss all aspects of bilateral cooperation — Chinese diplomat

BEIJING, May 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping will raise all issues of bilateral cooperation during the Russian leader’s visit to China, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said.

"During [Putin's] visit [to China], Chinese leader Xi Jinping and President Putin <…> will discuss bilateral relations, and cooperation in all spheres and exchange opinions on international and regional issues of mutual interest," the Chinese diplomat said at a press briefing.

Wang recalled that Putin’s visit to China comes on the 75th anniversary of relations between China and Russia as he assured reporters that they will be updated on it in a timely manner.

Earlier, the Kremlin announced that the Russian leader will pay a state visit to China on May 16-17.

Putin was sworn in as Russia’s president for a fifth term last Tuesday. Earlier, Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov told TASS that China will be the first country on Putin’s foreign itinerary after his inauguration.