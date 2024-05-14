Russia working to ensure that migrant influx not loophole for terrorism — senior diplomat

UFA, May 14. /TASS/. Russia is working with partners from Central Asia to ensure that migration does not create loopholes for the penetration of terrorist ideology, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said.

"We are working with partners to optimize our interaction in the sphere of migration. In particular, so that the selection for work in Russia is more streamlined, takes into account the interests of all stakeholders and would not be a loophole for terrorist and extremist ideology to penetrate into our country. At the same time, we firmly believe that terrorism and extremism have neither religion nor nationality," the senior diplomat said at the opening of the 4th Central Asian Conference of the Valdai Discussion Club.

The deputy foreign minister pointed out that the Russian labor market has become an alternative for Central Asian migrants. According to him, remittances from migrant workers provide income for millions of households in Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan every year.