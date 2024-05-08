Russia demands respect for humanitarian law amid Israel's operation in Rafah — MFA

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Moscow demands strict compliance with the provisions of international humanitarian law amid the launch of Israel's operation in Rafah, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"The start of Israel's military ground operation in Rafah, southern Gaza, is an additional destabilizing factor for the entire region. About 1.5 million Palestinians are staying there. In this regard, we demand strict compliance with international humanitarian law regulations," the diplomat said.

Russia's efforts

According to Zakharova, numerous rounds of mediated talks between Israel and Hamas over the exchange of Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners have failed to yield results. "I would like to emphasize that Russia is putting in active efforts to free Russians and citizens of other countries held in Gaza. The current situation confirms our country's position on the need to establish conditions for direct dialogue between Palestinians and Israelis on the whole range of final status issues, along with efforts to overcome the acute phase of the crisis," the spokeswoman pointed out.

She specified that this process should result in the realization of the internationally endorsed formula of two states of Israel and Palestine on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, coexisting in peace and security. "It is the solution of this fundamental task that our country's work in the UN Security Council is aimed at," the diplomat continued. "The current aggravation of the situation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict zone shows to what tragic consequences attempts to monopolize the mediation functions of the unjustified ambition to solve all world problems alone lead."

She also noted that Russia is doing everything possible to alleviate the plight of civilians who are experiencing a humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip. "We really believe it is necessary, not just possible, but imperative to provide humanitarian aid to the residents of Gaza," she summarized.

The Rafah operation

The Israel Defense Forces Press Service said on Tuesday that the Israeli military took control of the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing on the Gaza Strip's border with Egypt. In addition, the press office informed that a targeted counter-terrorism operation was launched in the eastern part of Rafah, as well as strikes on Hamas military facilities in the area and the elimination of 20 armed radicals.