US ambassador to Russia out of country on pre-scheduled leave, to be back — embassy

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. US Ambassador to Moscow Lynne Tracy is not in Russia now, she left the country on pre-scheduled leave and will return soon, the US embassy told TASS.

"Ambassador Tracy is out of the country on pre-scheduled leave. Our Charge D’affaires Holmes is acting chief of mission. Ambassador Tracy plans to return to Russia upon completion of her travel," the source said.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said earlier, when asked if Tracy would attend President Vladimir Putin's inauguration ceremony, that the ambassador had left Russia "for a certain period of time."