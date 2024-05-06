Incomes of Russians growing at acceptable pace, Putin says

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Real incomes of Russian households were growing at an acceptable rate during the operating time of the current government, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting with the Cabinet.

"We provided for decent growth of citizens’ incomes. Real wages, real incomes of the population were growing at a generally acceptable, if not to say at a good pace," the Russian leader said.

"In broad terms, things that were done were done decently, with the quite satisfactory result," Putin added.