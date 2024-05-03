Putin's low disapproval rating shows people feel impact of his work — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin's disapproval rating is extremely low, a sign that he knows what he is doing and people "feel the impact" of his work, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told reporters.

Commenting on the results of the Public Opinion Foundation poll indicating that the level of trust of Russian citizens in Putin is 83%, Peskov said that "the trend is quite stable, although sociologists observe some minor fluctuations in the figures."

"There is also a surprisingly low anti-rating [for Putin]. This shows that the president knows what he is doing, is doing it successfully, and Russians feel the impact from it," the spokesman added, emphasizing that the head of state "knows how and what needs to be done next."

Peskov also pointed out that the Russian people were fully behind Putin. "Russians trust him. This is extremely important," he said.