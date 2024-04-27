Russia advocates for peace deal between Armenia, Azerbaijan

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Russia wants Azerbaijan and Armenia to keep talking to settle all disputes and sign a peace deal, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday.

Asked at a daily news briefing to comment on the recent protests in Armenia against the current state of the country’s border delimitation with Azerbaijan, Peskov said "We would rather not comment on it."

"We [Russia] are in favor of further negotiations between Baku and Yerevan," he said. "We believe that the talks are necessary to defuse the situation, settle all disputed issues on the agenda and sign a peace deal as soon as possible."

The situation near the village in the Tavush province of Armenia where people have been staging protests in the past few days over the border delimitation with Azerbaijan exacerbated on Friday evening.

Social networks began to spread information that a group of servicemen from the local military unit had joined the protesters. Armenia’s Investigative Committee announced earlier that it had opened a separate criminal probe into the incident.

On April 19, the Armenian and Azerbaijani commissions on the state border demarcation issued a joint press release after their meeting, stating that the border delimitation in the areas of Armenia’s Baganis village, Azerbaijan’s Baganis Ayrim, Armenia’s Voskepar, Azerbaijan’s Asagi Askipara, Armenia’s Kirants, Azerbaijan’s Kheirimli, Armenia’s Berkaber, Azerbaijan’s Gizilgadzhili has been provisionally agreed upon.

In fact, this means the transfer to Azerbaijani control of four villages that were part of the Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic and have been under Armenian control since the 1990s.

After that, protests were staged in Yerevan and the Tavush province.