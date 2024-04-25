Russian Foreign Ministry denies report of consular services ban abroad

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Reports about Russian consular offices abroad getting ready to ban certain services is an outright lie, the Foreign Ministry’s Consular Department said.

"Blatant lies and falsehoods. The ministry's detailed commentary on this outright piece of disinformation will follow in a short while," the Consular Department wrote on its Telegram channel.

Commenting on the publications circulating on the Internet about alleged plans to suspend a number of consular services this year at Russian foreign missions by order of the Russian Foreign Ministry, it stressed that this information "is an absolute falsehood and is openly provocative in its nature."

"In its work to protect the rights and legitimate interests of Russian citizens, the Russian Foreign Ministry and its diplomatic missions and consular offices traditionally pursue a policy of transparency, bringing [information] about planned changes in current legislation and law enforcement practice in the consular and related spheres to citizens as far in advance and as fully as possible. We intend to continue this policy in the future," it stressed.

The Consular Department reiterated that under current legislation, draft regulatory legal acts being devised by federal executive authorities are published on the federal portal ‘regulation.gov.ru’, thus making this information publicly available.