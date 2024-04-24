Top Russian security official meets with counterparts at international security meeting

SAINT-PETERSBURG, April 24. /TASS/. Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolay Patrushev has talked to representatives of India, Qatar and Iraq taking part in the 12th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues in St. Petersburg.

At talks with Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor to the Indian Prime Minister, the parties focused on bilateral cooperation on various fronts. A special emphasis was placed on cooperation between Russia and India on the track of international and regional security.

Patrushev also met with Mohammed al Misnad, National Security Advisor to the Emir of Qatar, discussing the situation in the Middle East. The situation in the Middle East region was also the focus of attention when Patrushev met with Iraqi National Security Adviser Qasim al-Araji.

The top security official also held a working meeting in St. Petersburg with the heads of delegations from Latin American and Caribbean countries taking part in the forum under the auspices of the Russian Security Council.

"The issues of expanding law enforcement cooperation, cooperation in the sphere of justice and between financial intelligence services were discussed," the press service of the Security Council said.

The parties "noted that Russia and the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean are linked by relations of strategic partnership and alliance not subject to conjuncture, based on mutual respect and a common vision of the principles of a fair polycentric world order," it said.

Patrushev also met with the heads of delegations from BRICS states. Current affairs, prospects for deepening cooperation between BRICS countries along the trajectory of economy and finance, the fight against terrorism, drug-related crimes and the use of information and communication technologies for criminal purposes were discussed, the press service added.

Patrushev had a separate conversation with Secretary General of the UAE Supreme National Security Council Ali Ben Hamad al-Shamsi on the sidelines of the international security meeting.

"The situation in the Middle East, prospects for cooperation in the economic sphere and between law enforcement agencies were discussed," the press service went on to say.

The 12th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues is taking place in St. Petersburg on April 23-25. Delegations from 106 countries headed by Security Council Secretaries, national security advisers and counsellors, ministers and heads of special services have come to Russia to take part in the event. International organizations are also present, they are represented by eight secretaries general and top management. The Arab League, the Gulf Cooperation Council, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia are participating in such a meeting for the first time.