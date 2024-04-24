EU continues worldwide search for weapons for Ukraine — Russian diplomat

VIENNA, April 24. /TASS/. The European Union is exerting great efforts to search for suppliers of weapons and ammunition for the Kiev authorities around the world, although the weapons transferred to Ukraine may be used against Russian civilians or end up in terrorists’ hands, Konstantin Gavrilov, Russia’s chief delegate to the Vienna talks on military security and arms control, said at the plenary session of the OSCE Forum for Security Cooperation.

"The European Union continues to do its utmost to conduct worldwide search for suppliers of weapons to Ukraine, especially heavy weapons of Soviet and Russian design, as well as artillery shells. All countries that receive such requests from the Europeans should not only remember the need for strict compliance with the provisions of the end-user certificate, but also realize that any weapons and ammunition sold to EU and NATO countries can also be used against the civilian population of Russia," Gavrilov said.

The Russian diplomat also admitted that "taking into account the thriving corruption of the Kiev regime", the weapons transferred to Ukraine might fall into the hands of terrorists around the world.